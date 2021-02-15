Ari Lennox has been putting in solid work for the Dreamville team, having released her acclaimed album Shea Butter Baby in 2019 -- not to mention a few key features on the acclaimed Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 compilation project. And though she hasn't quite taken over the mainstream, at least not yet, that doesn't mean Ari doesn't have a few major hits to her name. As it happens, the Dreamville melodist recently secured herself a RIAA certified platinum plaque for her titular single "Shea Butter Baby," which also features an assist from J. Cole.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Having been originally released on the Mike WiLL Made-It curated Creed II soundtrack, Ari brought the track back for Shea Butter Baby, though it's safe to assume that it was always meant to be a crucial part of her debut album. And now, it's also Lennox's bestselling track to date, with the sensual and intimate video currently boasting over forty-two million views on YouTube alone. All things considered, it's not exactly surprising to see her taking home a shiny new plaque for this one; perhaps she'll find "BMO" upgrading from gold to platinum before long.

Either way, congratulations to both Ari Lennox and J. Cole are in order. Hopefully we'll see some new music from both parties shortly, as the time certainly feels right for another rush of Dreamville drops.