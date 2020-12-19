Ari Lennox & GoldLink Speak For The People On "Sorrow, Tears, And Blood"

Usher in the weekend with some Funk and Soul courtesy of Ari Lennox and GoldLink's latest collaboration. Global Citizen has rangled some leading voices in the R&B circuit to help round out their compilation, Stand Up. Included on the eight-track project is a standout from Dreamville's First Lady and GoldLink as the two DMV artists unite on wax for the first time. Their "Sorrow, Tears, and Blood" collab pays homage to those 1970s grooves that we love—just given with a smooth, contemporary twist.

Months ago, Global Citizen entertained a quarantined global audience with their "Together At Home" livestream concert, so it doesn't surprise anyone that the collective has asked artists to use their efforts once again for the unifying Stand Up project. Others on the record include Masego, PJ Morton, Big Freedia, Jordin Sparks, Lucky Day, and more. Stream "Sorrow, Tears, and Blood" by GoldLink and Ari Lennox, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody run, run, run (Yeah)

Everybody scatter, scatter (Yeah)

Some people lost some bread (Yeah)

Someone nearly die (Yeah)

Someone just die (Yeah)

Police they come, army they come, uh (Yeah)

Confusion everywhere (Yeah)