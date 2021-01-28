A series of enigmatic tweets from Ari Fletcher sparked rumors about her relationship with Moneybagg Yo. The couple has often faced gossip about the status of their romance, and recently, Ari's tweets have caused fans of both her and her rapper boyfriend to question if they're on the up-and-up.

"It’s not that I think I’m too good, I just know my worth. And if that’s too much for you then that’s too bad for you," wrote Ari. She followed that up with, "I want somebody to talk to, I love a good conversation." Soon, she was asked why she wasn't just communicating with Moneybagg, but instead of answering, she continued to tweet more thoughts.

"Numb," she added. "I just don’t care no more. I’m over everything and everybody." After seeing the response and reading that people were concerned for her, Ari offered an update. "People are going crazy asking if I have COVID, if I’m going through a breakup, if something bad happened... I am okay, I promise to return very soon. Thank you for all your concern. I love y’all."

Meanwhile, yesterday Moneybagg Yo tweeted, "Sh*t get worse before it get better." Check it all out below.



