The 2022 BET Awards went down last night, and as is typically tradition during a red carpet, Twitter did not bite their tongue when it came to roasting the outfits of some of the celebrities invited to this year's celebration.

In particular, Ari Fletcher seems to be facing some criticism for her cutout crochet dress, paired with strappy sandals in a matching colour and simple layered gold accessories. Though she looks undeniably beautiful, some felt as though the outfit was better suited for a trip to Mexico than an award show.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"This is giving Tulum," one user quote tweeted the mother of one. "Show me your pictures from Tulum..." Fletcher snapped back.

Previously, she had tweeted about all the compliments she had received at the BET ceremony, writing, "I got told I was pretty so many times yesterday, my cheeks was hurting from smiling at everybody being so nice," though it seems as if the insult upset her, as her tune changed quickly after that.

"Y'all ain't never even seen a red carpet except the one y'all mama ordered off Amazon for your prom," Fletcher ranted.





"Please don't worry about what we wear and how we express ourselves. How you hating from outside the carpet? You can't even step on one, hoe!"

When the initial trash talker responded with, "I actually went to Tulum earlier this year... Please," the 26-year-old pressed her, "Let's see them pictures... I'm waiting bitch and I'm not letting up!"

Check out photos of Ari Fletcher's 2022 BET Awards look below, and let us know if you think it was red carpet-worthy in the comments.







