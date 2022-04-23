Ari Fletcher is a well know social media personality. With over five million Instagram followers, the 26-year-old rapper is a prominent influencer who is always making headlines.

Recently, it was revealed that the Chicago native is allegedly being sued by her apartment complex. In a post uploaded by @1goatalexis, an IG page that posts celebrity gossip, an email detailed her situation.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

It read, "Ari got evicted from The Huntley for failure to make $5800 in rental payment. She is being sued for this amount. Her rent was $2k-$2500 so she was behind 2 months." Along with the email was a document that claimed that the model was being evicted. Labeled a writ of possession, the document stated, "You are hereby commanded to remove said Defendant together with his/her property hereon from said house and premises and to deliver full and quiet possession of the same to the Plaintiff herein."

After the news hit the media, it didn't take long for Ari to defend herself. She claimed that $50,000 worth of items were stolen from her home by one of the landlord's workers.

In her defendant statement, she wrote, "I do not owe any rent to my landlord. My attorney provided notice of termination regarding the lease after certain items belonging to me in excess of $50,000 was stolen by an employee of the landlord. For the avoidance of doubt, I have at all times fully complied with any lease obligations and reserve all affirmation defenses that I am entitled to under Georgia law."

Check out the documents below.