Ari Fletcher has surpassed expectations, becoming one of the entertainment world's most-followed socialites. People love to check up on the influencer on any given day, wondering about her personal life and taking in the glitz and glam as she shares every little detail with her fans. Over the years, she's built herself into a business, changing her focus and completely taking over her lane.

Currently dating Moneybagg Yo, Ari Fletcher loves to get people riled up by sharing suggestive photos on social media. She's known for showing skin, and she didn't disappoint with her latest picture uploads, dropping her Playboy-themed shots on Instagram.

Editing the pictures as though she were the star of the March edition of Playboy Magazine, Ari wore black underwear, fishnet stockings, bunny ears, and black tape over her breasts. "Your personal servant, anything you want I got you baby," she wrote on one of the photos. "Wanna come put it in yo life," replied Moneybagg Yo in the comments.

Her fans are loving this new photo-set. This comes just days after the social media star was featured in Vogue. Shortly after her inclusion in the magazine, she was called out by a fake page that alleged she paid for her feature in the publication. Read more about that here.

Are you a fan of Ari's new pics?