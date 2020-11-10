Somehow and some way, Ari Fletcher will always find a way to be messy. But, does she have a point here?

G Herbo was participating as part of The Crew League's basketball tournament on TikTok this weekend, falling short of the grand prize. In the crowd, his girlfriend Taina Williams held his son Yosohn, who he shares with Ari Fletcher, as they watched the game. After a picture was posted on social media of Taina and Yosohn, Ari Fletcher did her thing.

"Sweetie please don't post my son and another girl, remove this," she wrote on a pop culture page on Instagram. The page complied, re-posting only the pictures of Herb alone with his boy.

Ari has been protective over her 2-year-old baby and, apparently, she has a reason. On Twitter, after someone brought up the photo incident, she claimed that she's heard from Taina herself that Yosohn doesn't like her.

"I don’t want my son in public with her holding him because she told me out her own mouth that Yosohn does not like her. So I don’t want my son uncomfortable," said Ari about Taina.

Fair enough. After all, she is the boy's mother and has spent the last two years of her life taking care of him, keeping his best interests at heart. If she doesn't want Taina holding Yosohn in public, is that a fair ask?