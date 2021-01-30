Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo have had their hiccups in the limelight but overall, it seemed as if they had a solid relationship. Like most celebrity couples, their internal issues have spilled into the limelight. Over the past two months, things have seemed a bit rocky, starting with rumors that they unfollowed each other on the 'Gram.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

It seemed like they entered the new year on a good note but that might not entirely be the case. Unfortunately, it seems like the relationship goals that were Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo's union has come to a devastating end. It began this morning when Moneybagg Yo offered a vague tweet that one could only assume was about Ari Fletcher in the first place. "U kno wearing dem Lil tights Ah get u fucked right?" He tweeted. Many didn't think much of it until Ari chimed in. Quoting the tweet, she wrote, "He single y'all he want y'all to know so bad."

Interestingly enough, just hours prior, she seemingly used a bar from Mulatto's XXL Freshman freestyle that suggested a strain in their relationship. "He ain't trickin' I skip him like bad songs," she tweeted.

Moneybagg didn't publicly respond to either tweet, though Ari confirmed that the two have split. "He broke my heart. I'm so depressed," she tweeted.

The recent string of relationship woes between Ari and Moneybagg Yo arrives the Fenty x Savage model shares a slew of alarming tweets revealing that she was struggling emotionally.