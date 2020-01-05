Ari Fletcher may be shy about confirming her rumoured relationship with Moneybagg Yo, but she is not about to hide her vocal skills from anybody. The woman most known for her past relationships with Gervonta Davis and G Herbo, with whom she has a child, Ari may soon be adding "singer" as her most notable quality, as she proved to everyone on Instagram this weekend that she has some serious pipes.

In the brief video, Ari sings some of the lines from Wale's track, "The Need To Know" featuring SZA from 2015. If it feels like you've never heard Ari sing before despite her beautiful voice, it's because the fact simply slipped her mind. "I forgot to tell y'all I could sing," she captioned the post, before crediting her makeup artist for her look. Ironically, the lyrics she's singing in the video are from the part of the song that goes, "You ain't even really gotta be my boyfriend/I just wanna know your name/And maybe some time/We can hook up/We can hang out, we can just chill." This disinterest with entering into a serious relationship but desire to still hang out seems to apply quite accurately to Ari's current situation with Moneybagg. Interesting.