Ari Fletcher is always in her bag. During a recent interview with Power 105.1, the 26-year-old opened up about the possibility of her dropping a rap track after fans begged her to upload the song she made while messing around in the studio that's since gone viral online.

"I'm not gonna lie, I think the world wouldn't be mad if we got a The Don mixtape from you," the host told the mother of one, who responded with a cheeky smile. "Ooo ooo," she said, revealing that she previously tried to join the game as a lyricist.

"I tried to rap for real two years ago," Fletcher said. "Did you really?!" the host responded in shock. The IG influencer went on, "I feel like it was alright. It's like when I think about it I be laughing, but it was... It was okay."

She then shared that, to this day one of her friends will still turn a song that she recorded back on when they're driving around in his car, remembering to mention that it pisses her off. When asked why, the YouTuber responded, "I don't know, I be feeling a little embarrassed. Like, mmm mmm, I don't know!"

Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images

"I feel like I don't believe in myself to be no rapper," Fletcher confessed. "But everybody be like 'just do it!'" The Power 105.1 host hyped her up, calling her "super buggin'" and encouraging her to "definitely" try her hand at a rap career.

After she was asked what the song she made was about, she revealed it was mostly her talking shit about whipping around in fancy rides and other "fly swag shit," which sounds like what she was spitting in the aforementioned viral video that sparked an online conversation about The Don's musical talents.

