Wild 'N Out has been on the air for over 17 years. The sketch comedy and improv game show debuted on television in 2005 and has maintained a consistent fanbase. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the series has allowed dozens of comedians to perfect their craft, like D.C. Young Fly, Chico Bean, Karlos Miller, and others.

Another powerful attribute that intrigues the show's audience is its use of guest stars. Almost every episode features a prominent person from the entertainment industry. Celebs like Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, CoCo Jones, and many more have graced the stage and put their comedic abilities to the test. With another season underway, a new set of entertainers have geared up to join the Wild 'N Out crew.

The Shade Room Teens shared a carousel that revealed three women that will appear on the show. GloRilla, one of the fastest-growing female rappers in the industry, is one of the three. The Memphis native shared a picture of her wearing the show's t-shirt with the caption, "Catch me on the next season of @mtvwildnout [fire emoji]."

KaMillion, the Jacksonville-born musician and actress, posted a video of her exiting a trailer on the set. "I just did my first performance on Wild 'N Out, and it was so motherf*cking lit," she said before walking down the steps.

Lastly, Ari Fletcher, social media influencer, shared that she would also be participating. She posted a badge with her name and said, "I had [so] much fun... the whole cast was amazing and so sweet! I love y'all. Thanks for having me I wanna come back tomorrow."

Are you looking forward to seeing these ladies on the show?