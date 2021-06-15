The cosmetics and beauty world seems to be one of the most sought out industries for budding entrepreneurs. While it seems that Rihanna and Kylie Jenner have managed to make fortunes from stepping into the skincare game, they worked alongside established estheticians to make sure they were selling authentic, useful products to their clients.

Unfortunately, Instagram beauty brands often do not take the same precautions. Thus was the situation with MoonCosmetics and its CEO Mariee Revere. The beauty brand often relies on influencer ambassadors to promote its products, and Revere seemed to take it personally when Ari Fletcher admitted her dermatologist told her that her pores were clogged from oil. This resulted in an explosive series of tweets from Ari exposing the brand for its faulty products and business model.



"My pores was so clogged up and my dermatologist said it’s from putting oil on my skin everyday. All this time, never knew," said Ari on Monday (June 15). Although the tweets weren't directed at anyone, Revere seemed to assume her former product sponsor was blaming it on MoonCosmetics.

"LMAOO. bro. this gotta be a joke," wrote Revere in her first post-and-delete tweet. "One thing about me, imma sue ya," she wrote in a second deleted tweet with laughing emojis. It seems like she wasn't quick enough with the delete, and Ari, catching wind of the tweets, let her hear it.

"I HAVE SCREENSHOTS OF YOU ASKING WHAT PRODUCTS WE USE ON OUR SKIN BECAUSE YOUR SHIT DOSENT WORK FOR YOU… TELL YOUR LAWYER THAT B*TCH," began Ari. She continued, "B*TCH MAD I TWEETED AND SAID OIL CLOG MY PORES THATS NORMAL! DONT NOBODY GET TO CONTROL WHAT I POST B*TCH!"'

"NEVER ONCE DID I SAY YOUR SHIT TRASH, WEAK, NOTHING NEVER! SELL THE PRODUCTS YOU REALLY USE INSTEAD OF WHAT YOU GOT US PUTTING ON OUR SKIN! TALKING ABOUT SUING I CANT WAIT! SEE YOU IN COURT AND IM COMING WITH ALL MY RECEIPTS SO MAKE SURE YOU PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR LAWYER!" she added in another tweet. "AND STOP ACTING LIKE YOU SELL OUT WHEN THATS 4 MONTHS OF BACKED UP ORDERS TO LOOK LIT! YOU AINT LIVING LIKE THAT LIL MAMA RELAX!"

She finally finished the rant with, "AND I REALLY USED HER PRODUCT! BUT IF IT WAS YOUR OIL YOU COULD’VE RECOMMENDED ME SOMETHING ELSE FROM YOUR LINE! BUT YOU WANNA BE THE BIG BAD WOLF!"

It seems like Ari's tweets also gave courage to other MoonCosmetics users, who began to expose the products for causing their skin to breakout. One person even shared a blemish-filled photo of Revere, posing that they could never use a skincare product from a CEO who didn't have perfect skin.

There's no word yet on whether a lawsuit will actually follow the exchange.