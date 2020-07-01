When it comes to her man, Ari Fletcher doesn't play any games. The mother and social media influencer has made headlines over her romances with G Herbo, Gervonta Davis, and now Moneybagg Yo. Her current relationship with the rapper seems to be going strong, and the pair never miss an opportunity to brag about one another on social media—albeit, lowkey.

In a recently surfaced clip that circulated online, Ari and Moneybagg Yo can be seen making their way through a house party, but for a moment, Ari Fletcher loses her cool. The person filming was commenting on how pretty Ari is, and viewers can seen that Moneybagg walks ahead of his girlfriend as another woman passes them both. Ari stops the woman and tells her off.

"No, don't call him 'Papi,'" Ari said to the woman. "I'll beat yo ass." It's unclear how the woman may have responded, but undoubtedly Ari was perturbed about a stranger openly flirting with her boyfriend right in front of her face. The video quickly shuts down after the brief encounter, but it seems that nothing escalated from that moment. Meanwhile, Moneybagg was elsewhere minding his business. Watch the clip below for yourself.