Ari Fletcher went all out for her Father's Day celebration in honor of Moneybagg Yo, Sunday. She posted a video to her Instagram story that showed off a massive "#1 Dad" sign, matching massage tabes, and a "World's Greatest Dad" poster featuring pics of himself and the family.

Moneybagg Yo and Fletcher have been romantically linked since January 2020. During their time together there have been many ups and downs, but they've remained together throughout.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Fans worried whether the couple was calling it quits, earlier this year, when both Moneybagg Yo and Fletcher unfollowed each other on social media.

Back in April, Moneybagg Yo explained why there's been turmoil, but they're still going strong.

"It's going on almost two years in October," he explained. "She understands, she get it. [...] With this situation I can talk how I want, I can say what I want, she accepts it. She gets it. She knows what's going on. That's how the money coming in. So why would she interfere in that? She understands everything, she's like my homie at the same time. She's like my friend at the same time. It's love."

He added: "We just wanted to get away from the social media sh*t but we live with each other. We see each other every-- she with me right now. All the social media, like, we try to get away from all that but it is what it is. They see us."

Check out Fletcher's Father's Day plans below.