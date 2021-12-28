Memphis rapper MoneyBagg Yo did not get a tummy tuck or a BBL -- he simply got his teeth done, says his girlfriend Ari Fletcher after a photo of the big stepper with a plastic surgeon started circulating on the internet.

There is presently a picture surfacing on social media of MoneyBagg Yo with Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Desai. Many have joked that the rapper went and got butt implants or a tummy tuck to start off the new year with a new body but, according to Ari Fletcher, that's not the case. He simply went to his dentist and Dr. Desai works out of the same building, so they took a flick before leaving.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"Bagg went to get his teeth done and the doctors work in the same building. Just a picture, relax. Lol," she wrote on Twitter, clearly fed up with all the jokes and memes. If there's anything about Ari, it's that she's gonna clear up those rumors once they get to her.

This must have been a scheduled check-up for Bagg, who freshened up his look with new teeth at the top of last year. Over a year has passed with his new smile so he likely just went for a cleaning or some minor dental work.

Check out the photo below and Ari's explanation.



