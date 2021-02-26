G Herbo is preparing for not only the birth of his firstborn with fiancée Taina Williams but the third birthday of his son Yoshon that he shares with his ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher. The former couple is currently peacefully co-parenting after being at odds in the past, and with her little boy's big day on the horizon, Ari took to social media to share a few thoughts about what she was going through just months after giving birth.

On Instagram, Ari posted a black and white video that showed her enjoying time with her newborn. In the caption, she revealed the struggles she was enduring at the time. "This video is from June 17th, 2018. I watch this video and it makes me so emotional but so strong," said the model. "I was living in Chicago in a condo and I was so depressed. In this moment I felt like all I had was my son."

"My whole world was falling apart, I was at such a low point in my life I thought it was over for me. I couldn’t see past whatever was outside this window," Fletcher added. "Lol But I used to play this song for my son when he would cry and it made him so calm. I was going through postpartum depression but I knew I could never give up on my baby. Something about this moment helped my mind see something bigger... anytime I feel weak, empty, sad or whatever unpleasant way that I can feel I come back to this video and it reminds me that it’s not over."

Ari and Moneybagg Yo have been solid for some time, blending their families together as the rapper reportedly has seven children. Check out Ari's post below.