Just yesterday, Ari Fletcher was tweeting about adding another woman to her relationship with Moneybagg Yo, but today (April 9), things hit a little too close to home. A screenshot began to circulate on social media of a woman who claimed that Moneybagg Yo was in her DMs trying to fly her out to Miami back in January. He apparently recently reconnected with her and slid back into her DMs asking her about Easter weekend.

"You just had the world calling me a clout chaser, Bagg I'm so cool on you," she responded. He didn't address her concern, but instead just asked for her number. She added another thought to her Instagram Story when she wrote, "Y'all be tryna find a second b*tch for y'all relationship. Whole time he got you looking for replacement."

Ari was quick to clap back that Moneybagg Yo wasn't available to DM those messages. "My n*gga was sleep at 12:51pm, in my bed. Play with yo kids b*tch." The woman responded that the rapper wasn't sleeping. "Come with another like. So what about last night 🤔 but." Someone else called out the woman for allegedly making claims in the past that she was somehow connected to Lil Durk, as well. Check out the posts below.