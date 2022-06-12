DJ Akademiks is a music and culture commentator who shares updates as they happen within the hip-hop industry. While he's known for his quick updates and credibility, the 31-year-old is often getting into drama because of his posts. Recently, he was caught in the middle of the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case and had to reveal where he was getting his information from.

Now, he's catching fire from another person in the entertainment realm. Yesterday (June 11), Ari Fletcher, well known social media influencer, took to Twitter to talk about her finances. She tweeted to her nearly two million followers, "I'm about to be a billionaire."

This prompted AK, whose real name is Livingston Allen, to repost her message on his Instagram page. He shared it with the caption, "#Gherbo baby moms announces she's finna be a billionaire."

The mother of one caught wind of his post and didn't like how he referred to her. She commented under it saying, "Watch how you address me. My name is Ariana."

The Shade Room posted the two's encounter, and Akademiks chimed in, once more, to defend his statement. He wrote, "Sorry to tell [you[ but I know she's like a A list celeb on the shade room but I run a rap blog." He further went on to say that if he would have said her real name, his audience would have been confused. "[I'm] gonna have to say g herbo baby mom or moneybagg yo girlfriend. Ain't no shade."

As of now, Ari has yet to respond to him.