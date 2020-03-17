It's quite clear that Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo are one of the most talked about couples in hip-hop at the moment, which might be due to some of their headline-grabbing public antics every other week. The glitzy duo seem to really be two peas in a pod though, especially when it comes to their interest in the finer things in life.



Prince Williams/Wireimage

Ari and the Time Served rapper share a clear affinity for iced-out jewelry, as seen in the photo above of the pair flexing backstage at one of his concerts in Atlanta back in January. Not a thing has change in recent times, except for maybe the chains have gotten bigger and the gems are shining just a bit more brighter by the looks of Fletcher's latest Instagram Story. Many people saw it as way more than a mere flex though when it was reposted by The Shade Room, mainly due to the fact that Ari added a "That's Just My Baby's Daddy" gif in the corner that many took as a shot towards Moneybagg Yo's baby mama who she currently has beef with.

Take a look at Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo shiny IG moment below, and let us know if you think it was innocent or a jab towards a certain hater: