If there’s one thing Ari Fletcher knows how to do, it’s show off her immaculate figure. This is exactly what she did on Thursday when she posted a new video on Instagram showing off some of her Christmas gifts from boyfriend Moneybagg Yo. She’s seen in the video wearing a tight black bodysuit from FashionNova alongside a small blue Birkin bag with some fresh sneakers.

Ari’s friend Arrogant Tae is taking the video and hyping her up as she crouches to really show off her curves. She starts by saying, “This bodysuit… is FashionNova.” Tae continues behind the camera, saying, “And it’s giving…” Ari echoes, saying “And it’s giving body.” Tae quickly chimes in, continuing, “ody-ody-ody,” quoting the now-famous line from Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Body” off of her debut album Good News. Ari immediately holds up her finger to the camera in protest, correcting, “Just body.” Yikes.

Fans didn’t take long to catch on to this subtle shade. If you aren’t clear on why the two may not like each other, let me catch you up. Ari is dating Moneybagg Yo, who is Megan’s ex. Ari hasn’t really been the biggest fan of Meg since the two started dating.

Daren, aka Hot Girl Daren, aka one of Meg’s BFFs, stepped in on Ari’s post after spotting the shade to bite back. She comments, “‘Just body’ cause it ain’t real.” Ari took to Twitter after Daren’s comment, although she didn’t tweet at her directly. She tweeted, “Don’t be messy and miserable this year. And if you choose to be, leave me out of it.” She continues, “Y’all... yes y’all... are messy. This internet shit is trifling. Stop trying to steer drama my way, I’m living my life. I’m not thinking about y’all weird ass, leave me the fuck out y’all bullshit. Y’all are evil and y’all minds are sick. Truly."