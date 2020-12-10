It's been a weird week for rappers. First, we heard about Casanova getting arrested for his alleged ties to the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation then G Herbo was arrested on fraud charges. Earlier today, it was revealed that G Herbo pleaded not guilty to the charges, and that he's apparently expecting a child with his girlfriend, Taina Williams.

Another bit of information that has caught some attention regarded the mother of Herb's child. Jason Meiner, Chicago Tribune reporter, revealed prosecutors identified as a witness in the case. And while there hasn't been much information behind why she's involved in the case, her name began trending on Twiter. "Damn Ari" became a trending topic on the site as people speculated whether she'd be "snitching" on the father of her son.

"I was subpoenaed to court because of the timing of the relationship. I can’t tell shit because I don’t know shit. Stop trying it," she wrote.

In the midst of this controversy happening, Moneybagg Yo found himself at the center of some bubbling backlash from a song he previewed. On the song, he references his BM in a lyric which she later downplayed. But it was the lyric about Kesha that caught plenty of people's attention. "Just was in a threesome, smashin' Ari, kissin' Kesha," he raps.

"Yall dumb asf 'Kesha' is another name or drank "WocKesha" as in Wochart," he tweeted. "I wud neva disrespect her."

Ari later quoted the tweet, writing, "Love you baby," shutting down rumors that they split.

"He wasn't talking about another woman. He can be as creative and say whatever he wants. That's his passion and I would never tell him how to present his music. Keep going hard bae, I know yo body," she tweeted

Looks like Ari is not playing around today.