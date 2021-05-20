Aretha Franklin is considered one of the greatest singers of all time. With a career spanning decades, the Queen of Soul has certainly made her mark. A biographical film that chronicles her life has been in development for years, and is finally coming to fruition, soon enough. With two teaser trailers being previously released, the release of a third one gives greater detail to what audiences can expect from Respect, the biopic titled after one of her biggest hits.

Franklin passed away in 2018, but before she passed, she singled out one performer whom she preferred to portray her in any would-be movie about her life. Discussions concerning the film can be traced all the way back to 2006, when Franklin told Dreamgirls actress Jennifer Hudson that Hudson was the handpicked entertainer by Franklin to lead any future film project that featured her life and career.

The "Freeway of Love" singer got her wish. Jennifer Hudson will star as Franklin in MGM’s movie titled Respect. The Black Nativity actress will depict the Queen of Soul from her early years through her breakthrough in the 1960s.

The film also stars Audra McDonald as Franklin’s mother and Forest Whittaker as her father. The supporting cast features Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans, Tate Donovan, and Tituss Burgess. Skye Dakota Turner will portray the "Who’s Zoomin Who?" singer through her childhood years. Liesl Tommy serves as the director, based on a screenplay from Tracey Scott Wilson.

While the previously released trailer gave viewers a sneak peak at Hudson performing as Franklin, the newly released, extended trailer gives audiences a deeper look at what to expect from Respect. During the trailer, moments of Franklin's childhood are displayed. One scene shows Franklin practicing piano with her mother. Another scene shows Franklin performing in her father’s church, with the churchgoers in awe of her talent.

Respect will be released to theaters August 13th. No news of streaming availability yet, although it is reported that MGM will release streaming rights to Amazon.

