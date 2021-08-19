Actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were spotted out in NYC enjoying each other's company. Photos posted by Page Six show Kravitz with her arms wrapped around Tatum while riding on the pegs of his bike. Freshly divorced from actor Karl Glusman, the Big Little Lies actress has been linked to Tatum earlier this year.

It is not entirely clear if Channing is single, however. In October his on-again-off-again girlfriend singer, Jessie J did announce that she was single. The 21 Jump Street actor was previously married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2018.

Kravitz (32) and Tatum (41) reportedly met on the set of Pussy Island, a thriller film in which she is making her directorial debut and he plays the lead. In June, the Dear John star shared that Kravitz pushed back on one of his fashion choices in what many would call a girlfriend-like move. “When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore,” Tatum told Deadline at the time. Kravitz retorted, “I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan.”

Whether or not the pair are more than friends, the relationship between Zoë and Chan has been Twitter approved.

