Last month, A$AP Fergdropped the bouncy single, "Wam", featuring a hook provided by MadeinTYO. After making "Ned Flanders", "One Night Savage" and now "Wam" together, it seems the frequent collaborators have developed enough chemistry to fuel a whole joint EP. Today, MadeinTYO spontaneously tweeted, "madeinferg EP?", and then shortly after doubled back, resolutely declaring the project, "FUCK IT ! FERG IN TYO". Considering that MadeinTYO's tweets quickly reverted back to promoting his collaboration with Chance the Rapper and DaBaby, "Hot Shower", it's unclear whether MADEINFERG/FERGINTYO was a mere thought or a serious announcement. Either way, after hearing the music that the two have cooked up together to date, a collab EP doesn't sound like a bad idea at all. Ferg's charismatic vocals and MadeinTYO's more subtle delivery contrast nicely and the two of them can definitely keep up with each other's bars. While the people want more hits like "Ned Flanders", it wouldn't be the first time an artist randomly tweeted out a collab idea that never ended up manifesting. Let's hope MadeinTYO wasn't playing.

Would you be interested in a whole A$AP Ferg x MadeinTYO EP? And more importantly, what should it be named? TYO seems undecided.