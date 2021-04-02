After four years, Demi Lovato is finally back with a new full-length studio album. Dancing With The Devil...The Art of Starting Over arrives today with features from Ariana Grande, Sam Fischer, Saweetie, and Noah Cyrus, but it's the latter guest artist who has recently been frequently mentioned in new rumors swirling about Demi Lovato's love life. After revealing to the world that she is pansexual, fans and industry insiders alike are theorizing that Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus may be dating.

According to Page Six, the two singer-songwriters have been spending some quality time together since recording their new song "Easy," which is housed on Demi's newly released album. Now, those close to them are reportedly starting to wonder if they’re doing more than just working on music. Various unnamed sources sent exclusive tips to the outlet, with some almost certain that a romance is brewing and others extremely skeptical of the rumors.

"They’re very close and have been hanging out," said one source, who reportedly suggested the pair may already be an official couple. However, another source calls the rumors strange, saying, "They have dinner sometimes, but they’re not romantic. They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out."

As neither Demi Lovato nor Noah Cyrus has confirmed or denied the rumors, fans of the artist will have to take the testaments from these sources with a grain of salt and simply stay tuned to see if this story develops.

Do you think that Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus are secretly dating? Or is this probably just a rumor that was sparked by Demi Lovato's recent comments about her sexuality?

