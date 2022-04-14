Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole reportedly died at age 37. He was best known for his infectious track "We Ready" featuring Bubba Sparxxx.

According to TMZ, Eversole's family confirmed he passed away on Sunday, April 3. Though his family did not initially confirm the cause of death, WSB-TV2 reported that Eversole was allegedly shot and killed by his brother Alexander Kraus. Authorities claim that Kraus shot Eversole on March 25, and he later succumbed to his injuries on April 3. Kraus is now being charged with murder.

Archie broke onto the rap scene with his famous 2002 hit "We Ready", from his debut album Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style. The single sampled the 1969 Steam cut "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye." Released when he was just 17 years old, the track went out to be a true staple in football games across the country. Archie was also handpicked by the Atlanta United major league soccer team in 2018 to write its theme song, "United We Conquer", per TMZ.

Atlanta United also released a statement on the loss of Eversole, "...In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as ‘We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends."

Since his passing, fans have been paying their respect to Eversole and his decades-long impact. Even NFL pro, Robert Griffin III had nothing but great things to say about the football anthem, deeming it "the greatest Game Day anthem ever."

