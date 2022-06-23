Quarterback Arch Manning, the top recruit of the 2023 class and nephew of NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Thursday, joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.

Manning’s announcement has been one of the most anticipated of his class. Other potential suitors included offers from Alabama, Clemson, LSU, and Georgia.

Arch is the son of Cooper Manning, who committed to play wide receiver at Ole Miss before leaving football due to medical complications. While Manning has dominated recruitment talk for 2022, the Manning family has remained adamant about keeping his recruitment as low-key as possible. The straightforward Tweet announcing Arch’s commitment to UT was his first and only post on the account, despite his tens of thousands of followers. His Instagram is private, and he has yet to sign his first NIL deal despite the fame and pedigree of the Manning name.

Arch has thus far lived up to that name in high school. Playing for Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, he threw for over 5,700 yards and 72 touchdowns in his first three seasons.

Manning will join a QB room in Texas that already boasts some of the top talent from across the country. The Longhorns have Ohio State transfer student and Texas native Quinn Ewers, the top quarterback of the 2021 class, and Hudson Card, the number two recruit out of 2020.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Manning will join a Longhorns team under new leadership, that of former Alabama quarterbacks coach Sam Sarkisian. At Alabama, Sarkisian coached some of the best college quarterbacks of recent years, from Tua Tagovailoa to Mac Jones.

The Manning family has been clear that their goals for Arch end in one place: the National Football League. Sarkisian coached for two stints in the NFL, with the then Oakland Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons. Sarkisian could have the knowledge and experience to prepare Arch to become the fourth member of the Manning dynasty to go to the NFL.

Longhorns fans are eager for Manning to don their burnt orange colors. Last season the team struggled, finishing the season 5-7 and losing an embarrassing home game against Kansas. With a young and star-studded class of quarterbacks inbound, Texas could be a force to reckon with by the time they join the SEC in 2025.