As of late, a set of restaurants have announced they would be taking a jab at releasing vegan-friendly and plant-based products. Of the latter, we include major fast-food chains such as Burger King, McDonalds and more. The initiative seems granted considering the number of folks turning to veganism, and this includes notable names like Beyonce & Jay Z. However, every movement brings forth the individual cases who dare to go against the grain and this time around, Arby's is one of them.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The fast-food joint recently released a statement stating they will never sell plant-based meat to its client. The announcement came in response to an article shared by VegNews which alleged the company was looking into adding plant-based recipes to its menu. As a meat-driven company, the former seemed unlike. Hence, Arby's made sure to come through and shut it all the way down. A representative of Arby's precisely added: "Contrary to reports this week, Arby’s is not one of the restaurant companies interested in working with Impossible Foods. The chances we will bring plant-based menu items to our restaurants, now or in the future, are absolutely impossible."

It makes sense, after all, Arby's slogan is "We Have The Meats" for a reason.

[Via]