Amid Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard for wrongfully accusing him of domestic violence, he presented a piece of damning piece of evidence that suggested Heard was actually the one abusing Depp. Since then, there has been a petition circulating online to essentially, cancel Heard by removing her from the Aquaman franchise's upcoming film.

The pair split up in May 2016, after 15 months of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in January 2017, but things have only gotten messier and messier between the two since then. While Amber seemed to have everybody's support after labelling Johnny as an abuser in a Washington Post op-ed, things took a dramatic turn when an audio recording was released, proving that Depp was a victim of domestic abuse by Heard — rather than the other way around.



"I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched," Heard can be heard saying in the clip. "I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you."

"I can't promise I won't get physical again, I get so mad I lose it," she added.

Since the clip surfaced, the petition to kick Heard off of Aquaman 2 has collected 1.5 million signatures and counting. The Change.org petition reads: "[Heard] has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood," adding that Heard created "false accounts of [Depp] being the abuser."

Heard hasn't let the petition change her plucky attitude, however. "Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality," she told Entertainment Weekly. "Only the fans actually made ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Aquaman 2’ happen. I’m excited to get started next year."

