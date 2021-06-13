Information surrounding the upcoming Aquaman movie is still under wraps. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 film is set for a 2022 release date and details surrounding it continue to be slowly unveiled to the public.

On Friday, June 11th, James Wan revealed the sequel's title in an IG post. The Aquaman director captioned the post, "The tide is rising." Wan's post was a photo of his desktop during a production meeting which read, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

The sequel to the box office smash was first announced in February of 2019. Aquaman is one of the DCEU's biggest success in all factors such as box office gross and sales, critical reviews, and fan adoration. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will return to pen the screenplay.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The particulars regarding Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have been kept on the low ever since the sequel was announced. However, James Wan shared some details on what to expect during an interview with Collider. "The second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant to the world we’re living in today," he said.

Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson will reprise their respective roles as Aquaman and the Ocean Master. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 16th, 2022.

