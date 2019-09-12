It's the month of January and everything is right with the world. The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are about to play each other in the AFC Championship game and both teams are waiting to see who will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. The New Orleans Saints are driving down the field against the Los Angeles Rams with a chance to put the game away. While in the red zone, the Rams commit an obvious pass interference penalty but to everyone's shock, no flag is thrown. The Rams go on to win the game and the city of New Orleans goes into a deep fit of rage as they feel like a Super Bowl was stolen from them.

A new season has begun and Saints fans are still upset at what went down. It's a sad state of affairs for a team that experienced Super Bowl glory just over ten years ago. This weekend, the Saints will be playing a rematch against the Rams and they are looking for revenge. As for Rams player Aqib Talib, he's forgotten about the play and thinks the Saints should too.

Talib just hit Saints fans with a diplomatic "DATS TUFF" and honestly, it's pretty funny. The Saints have a much richer history of success than the Rams do so they should probably just focus on winning Sunday. This season is as good of a year as ever for the Saints to make a deep run and considering the strength of competition in the NFC, they can easily get it done.

Who do you think will win the rematch this weekend?