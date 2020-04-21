Kids say the darndest things. Singer Omarion and his ex-girlfriend Apryl Jones have made headlines for the better part of a year. We once saw these two together on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood as they navigated their relationship, but after giving birth to two children, they decided to call it quits. The two were quietly co-parenting for some time before they returned to the limelight after rumors of a romance between Apryl and Omarion's B2K groupmate Fizz began to run rampant.



After months of silence, Omarion stepped forward with an unbothered approach to the situation between his ex and his ex-friend, but some nosy fans wondered how their small children were handling things at home. Both parties have been careful to protect their children's safety and privacy, but fans got an accidental glimpse into how Omarion may be dealing with this situation as a parent when Apryl hopped on Instagram Live with their kids.

At one point, Apryl tells their son Megaa to call her friend Ronald on his iPad. Megaa lets her know that she can call Ronald from her phone and that he can't call Ronald from his iPad. Apryl asked Megaa why he won't do it himself, and the little boy shared that his dad doesn't know Ronald, so he's not allowed to call. Apryl reassures their son that he won't get into trouble for the call and that his father doesn't need to know Ronald in order for them to communicate. A number of people who watched the video added that "Ronald" is one of Apryl's gay friends. Do you agree with Omarion or Apryl on this one? Watch the clip below.