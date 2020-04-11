It's clear that Omarion and Apryl Jones handle how they speak about each other in public a tad differently. For the past year, the former reality television couple has been the focus of social media attention. Apryl Jones and Omarion's B2K groupmate Fizz have gone public with their romance, even featuring their relationship as a storyline on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. For months, Omarion remained silent about the mother of his children and his groupmate getting together, but then he came forward with an unbothered approach to the situation.



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

Still, Apryl couldn't help but share her difficulties with Omarion while speaking negatively about her ex. On Wednesday (April 8), she and a friend appeared on her Instagram Live to chat with fans. The reality star was asked about her views on marriage and Apryl revealed that she doesn't care much about being joined in wedded bliss. Then, a man wanted to know if it came down to it, would she choose her mother over her hypothetical husband and kids.

Apryl responded that she would pink her partner and their children. Then she gave an example. "First and foremost, what I believe about any parent—and this is what I had a problem with and I'm just gonna say this—with the father of my kids' mother, she was very nasty," Apryl said. "I genuinely feel like at the end of the day a mother is supposed to allow the son to soar. She should be happy with whoever you choose to love and be with. It may not be fitting for her, but she may not know the dynamics of the relationship." Check out Apryl Jones on IG Live below.