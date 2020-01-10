Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz's relationship was revealed to the world in the most dramatic way possible since they were on Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood and their romance was played out in the reality show. From the beginning when they tried to keep it hush-hush to the initial reveal, everything was amplified since Fizz is Omarion's former bandmate in B2K.

After months of sharing updates on their move in together, details on their personal life to reports of marriage, it was reported last weekend that the romance has come to an end, ending in a less dramatic fashion than how they began. The idea came to life since the duo no longer follows each other on Instagram and now Apryl paid a visit to Fox Soul and was asked head-on if they've broken up, leading her to respond in a safe way - that low key has us thinking they're really over.

"Dreux is a great man. His focus is on Kam, my focus is on my children and we are where we are. I kind of want to leave it there," she said. Later in the interview below you can see Apryl react to those who said she broke up B2K, calling the ordeal a "judgment."