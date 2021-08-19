They say money doesn't buy happiness, but some believe that it can surely help put a smile on their faces. Apryl Jones seems to have left her reality television career with Love & Hip Hop behind, at least for now, and the mother of two has been focusing on her career outside of entertainment. The ongoing tension with her ex Omarion continues to plague Jones as she recently complained about him serving her with court papers, and she has also been at the center of gossip regarding whether or not she has been dating Dr. Dre.

Jones recently sparked a debate on social media after she made a post about if she would choose to be "happy but poor" or "sad but rich."

In her caption, she added, "Poverty may be a temporary state of bing for some, but NEVER choose poverty! Ima cry all the way to the bank!#RichB*tchChronicles." Many people joked that they already know what being "sad and poor" is like, so "sad but rich" sounds much better. However, there were those who argued that money can't soothe the soul, and happiness was a better bet.

Jones's Love & Hip Hop peer Bambi, Lil Scrappy's wife, seemed to agree with the stance of being "sad but rich," because she commented "Period" under the post. Jones replied, "You already know lol." If you had to choose one or the other, which would you pick? Check out Apryl's post below.