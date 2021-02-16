Apryl and Lil Fizz’s controversial relationship ended in early 2020 when it was reported that they went their separate ways to focus on their children. Jones seems to have moved forward, as she was spotted out with Dr. Dre at a dinner date recently, creating an online stir.

While the two stars haven't been together for a while, they reconnected for the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reunion and revealed the real reason their relationship ended-- an overall lack of communication between the two. Apparently, in their relationship, there was no communication at all.

The former couple played a game of catch in a secluded area, likely due to COVID-19 guidelines, and talked about their failed relationship in a clip from the reunion.

In the LHH clip, Jones told the former B2K member, “You didn’t call me back.” He was quick to respond reminding her that the phone works both ways, hinting that the model also failed to return his calls.

“I called you. You said ‘Well I’m gonna call you when I get my stuff together mentally,’ and you never called me,” Jones retaliated.

Fizz replied saying he “got lost in getting it together,” which Jones apparently understood as she told him to take all the time he needed to get right with himself. The rapper continued saying that he needed time to get everything right with his son Kamron Frédéric, and his mother Moniece Slaughter who also stars on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, alongside the two.

However, spectators believe the pair still have feelings for each other based on the chemistry in the clip. Some also expressed the relationship should have never happened due to the pair betraying Omarion, who happened to be Apryl's ex-boyfriend, and Fizz's former bandmate best friend.

“They clearly still miss or love each other,” an Instagram user commented.

Do you think there are still sparks between them? Check out the video below and let us know in the comments.