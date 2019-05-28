Apple is always rolling out new features to accompany its always growing selection of iPhone's iPod's, Macbooks and more. Having already announced the upcoming AirPod 3's that will have noise canceling features, Apple has now unveiled it's latest iPod Touch since it's 2015 edition. The biggest component of the update is the Apple-designed A10 Fusion chip that improves the performance of games and the device's AR (augmented reality) technology.

Group FaceTime is another bonus of the new iPod as well as the home button. Most new Apple devices are opting out of the home button, but the new iPod is sticking to its roots. “We’re making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality starting at just $199,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing. “The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go.”

The new iPhone is available to order online as of now and will be available in stores later this week. While the news may be exciting to some, it's easy to question just how well the product will sell considering how most phones have the capabilities to do what the new iPod is boasting about, and more.