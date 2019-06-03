Every time Apple holds a special event, you know to expect some pretty major news at the end of it all. The last time Tim Cook & Co. pulled through with a filmed event, the corporation announced that they would be launching a new streaming service this year. Right now, Apple's World Wide Developer's Conference is underway with all of Apple's new innovations in software being brought to the light.

Last week, it was rumoured that iTunes would be shut down in favour of new software. By the end of today's WWDC keynote, the music service will reportedly no longer be available. That is expected to be the biggest news from this event but if you were hoping to catch the entire stream, you can do so here.



Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

So far, a new dark mode has been revealed for iPhones, iPads and the iPod Touch. As reported by CNN, most apps already have their own dark modes but this change will keep things uniform throughout your device. Apple also redesigned its Apple Maps app with much more detail, hoping to compete with Google Maps and other more popular navigation tools.

Peep the live-stream below and let us know what you're most excited for from this keynote.



Chesnot/Getty Images