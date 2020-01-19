Apple TV Plus has announced a release date for Steven Spielberg's upcoming Amazing Stories, according to Variety.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The show will debut on March 5th and, similar to the original series, will be an anthology. It will consist of five episodes that be fantasy and sci-fi-inspired.

The first episode, "The Rift," stars Kerry Lynn Bishe, Whitney Coleman, Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell, Edward Burns and Juliana Canfield and was directed by Mark Mylod.

The original series aired from 1985 to '87 and was also created by Steven Spielberg.

“‘Amazing Stories’ is a beloved show that has captured our imaginations, and we couldn’t be more excited to share its next thrilling iteration with a global audience of all ages on Apple TV Plus,” said Matt Cherniss, head of development for Apple TV Plus.

“Alongside our partners Universal TV and our showrunners Eddy and Adam, we’re honored to bring a new anthology of ‘Amazing Stories’ to audiences on Apple TV Plus, which serves as the perfect platform for us to deliver the emotionally engaging, wondrous tales that families can enjoy and experience together,” said Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, co-presidents of Amblin Television.

Apple TV Plus also announced release dates for a handful of other shows that you can find here.