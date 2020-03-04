According to reports, Apple has tentatively agreed to pay a $500 million settlement after admitting to slowing down older iphones making customers having to buy new ones. The deal, which is awaiting final court approval, will cover all the phones from the 6 & 7 models, including the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone SE that ran iOS 1o.2.1 or above.

As a result, Apple will be required to pay these iPhone 6 or 7 users $25 dollars per iPhone, totaling a minimum of $310 million and a maximum of $500 million cap. In other words, if you had one these phones before December 21, 2017, then you could be entitled to $25 bucks from Apple.

Chris McGrath/ Getty Images

The company admitted in December 2017 that it used software updates to slow down older iPhones, soon after angry customers and tech analysts flagged that the updates were causing diminished performance. Apple eventually apologized and offered battery replacements to its customers for $79, which was knocked down to $29 in January 2018.

In other news, Apple has decided to reopen its factories in China amidst Coronavirus fears.

