If you're in the market for a new iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, then you're in luck because Apple has just announced their upcoming slate of new products, highlighting improvements on their wearable tech, as well as their mobile devices and tablets.

The first announcements were for the iPad, with Tim Cook introducing a low-cost iPad and a new iPad Mini. The Apple Watch Series 7 was the next to be announced, as well as updates to the Apple Fitness+ program. Then, they finally got to the main event, coming through with the official iPhone 13 announcement.



Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

There have been rumors about the design of the upcoming new iPhone for the last several months, and people are even already talking about what the iPhone 14 will look like, but on Tuesday, Apple unveiled the brand new iPhone 13.

Alongside the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max were also shown. The improvements to the iPhone 13 include a new A15 Bionic chip, Cinematic Mode for videos, night mode on all cameras, a better battery life, and more.

The new products were rolled out this afternoon, and many of them will be available to purchase online as early as today. Some products will start shipping out next week.

What's your favorite new Apple product?