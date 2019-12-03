Is he a rapper? Is he a country star? While pinpointing Lil Nas X's musical stylings remains a difficult task, it's no secret the young breakout sensation has been reaping the benefits of multiple worlds. With "Old Town Road" emerging as one of the year's definitive songs, it's no surprise to see him earning all matter of accolades, from Grammy nominations to nods at the brand new Apple Music Awards. That's right, the streaming giant have officially launched an Awards ceremony, in which five awards are dished out at the end of a given year.

The five stand as follows: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Global Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Evidently, the former two are decided by way of the numbers, while the Global Artist, Songwriter, and Breakout artists of the year are decided by way of an editorial committee. By their conclusion, Billie Eilish took home Artist of the Year, Lizzo took home Breakthrough Artist of the year, and Lil Nas X and "Old Town Road" took home Song of the Year.

17-year-old Billie Eilish turned out to be the big winner, with her When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? album earning Album of the Year; not to mention, Eilish and her brother slash songwriting partner Finneas secured a joint victory of the Songwriter award. Never has the old idiom "score one for the bad guy" felt so appropriate. Check out Apple's announcements below, courtesy of their Twitter page.