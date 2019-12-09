The evolution of iPhones over the years is an impressive growth to say the least and after we posted on reports that Apple may change the size of iPhones next year, tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now come through with more predictions on how Apple will update their mobile devices.



Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As per Ming's Mac Rumours blog, we can expect that maybe just maybe Apple is working on removing the charging port making future phones run on wireless charging. "Apple will create more differentiation between the highest-end and high- end models," the site reads. "It will benefit the shipment of the highest-end model and iPhone ASP. Among new 2H21 iPhone models, we expect that the highest-end model would cancel the [Lightning] port and provide the completely wireless experience." The updated phone will arrive in 2021 if Ming's predictions are correct - and they have been in the past.

In other Apple news, previous reports detail how Apple plans to replace its iPhones with Smart Glasses in "roughly a decade." The rollout is said to begin with an AR Headset in 2022 and then AR Glasses in 2023. The futuristic devices sound a bit far fetched but then again, if someone suggested logging into your phone with your face ID ten years back, we may not have believed them.