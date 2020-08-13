Epic Games thought that they were pulling a fast one on Apple by bypassing the present in-app purchase system, which Apple takes a 30% cut from, offering users the chance to use their V-Bucks to make in-game purchases. However, Apple caught onto what was going on, promptly banning Fortnite from the App Store.

Unfortunately, one of the most popular games in the world will no longer be available on the App Store. As of today, Fortnite has been removed from the App Store after the game's creator, Epic Games, made a can't-miss new announcement for gamers.

Offering two options for Fortnite players to buy V-Bucks to use for skins and other aesthetic changes in the game, Epic came through with the regular $9.99 price for 1,000 V-Bucks, also dropping a $7.99 option to buy directly from the Epic store, skipping Apple altogether. Obviously, this way, they would be making more money and bypassing the 30% fee that Apple has.



After finding out about the ploy from Epic, Apple yanked the game from their services, issuing a statement that they "took the unfortunate step of violating App Store guidelines."

Epic has been waging war against Apple and Google for a minute for taking profits from in-app purchases, saying: "Thousands of apps on the App Store approved by Apple accept direct payments, including commonly used apps like Amazon, Grubhub, Nike SNKRS, Best Buy, DoorDash, Fandango, McDonalds, Uber, Lyft, and StubHub. We think all developers should be free to support direct payments in all apps."

