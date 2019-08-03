It seems Apple is keen on expanding its empire and indeed, the possibilities seem endless for the multibillion-dollar company. The latest tech news indicates that Apple is currently prepping to launch its very own credit card lines and services. The news was actually confirmed during the company's third fiscal quarter earnings call this year. "Thousands of Apple employees are using the Apple Card every day in a beta test and we will begin to roll out the Apple Card in August," added Apple's current CEO Tim Cook. The Apple Card is expected to come in both a digital and physical titanium card format. However, instead of using the usual 16-digit-number, CVV code, and expiration date, the company will revamp things by randomly generating numbers for each transaction to occur securely. Thanks to Goldman Sachs, the creditor behind the venture, each number generated will securely ensure no one can track and see where purchases occurred or how much was spent.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Other features of the Apple card will include incentives for cashback rewards which will tie back to discounts and Apple store purchases. This means using the card could potentially get you free (or highly discounted) Apple products like iPhones, MacBooks and etc. As of yet, we do not know when exactly the rollout is expected for the card, but we do know August is the precise month. Therefore, make sure to be on the lookout for the Apple card.

