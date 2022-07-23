Earlier this month, DJ Khaled announced that he had a new album on the way, God Did. It seems like he's been tapping some major talent for the project, having been seen in the studio with Drake and promised a feature from Jay-Z.

Now, Jay-Z seems to have given the project his approval. In a post on Instagram, Khaled shared photos of him and Hov listening to the album at his home in Miami. In the pictures, Jay puffs on a cigar and grins, at one point putting his arm around Khaled. In the caption, Khaled wrote, "They didn’t believe in us, HOV DID And when HOV believes, more HISTORY is made. #GODDID Thank you my brother for everything you do for US!! HOV DID!! ALBUM ALMOST DONE !!!!!!!!!!! @wethebestmusic @rocnation."





DJ Khaled and Jay-Z go back a ways. They've collaborated a few times on songs like "They Don't Love You No More," "Sorry Not Sorry," and "We Got The Keys." In a story, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie commented on Jay's appearance in Miami, wanting a little bit of the love Hov is showing Khaled for himself. "Somebody tell Hov I need him on the album," Boogie wrote.

In his album announcement, DJ Khaled claimed he had wanted everyone to hear what he's been working on, writing, "I made this album for all the believers and non believers. They didn’t believe in us…do you?" He's hinted at collaborators beyond Jay and Drake, hinting at features from 21 Savage and Lil Baby. God Did will be following up 2021's Khaled Khaled, which boasted features from Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Cardi B, and more.

