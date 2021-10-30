Apollo Brown & Stalley Turn Pain Into Victories On "Humble Wins"

Apollo Brown's constantly locking in with lyrical giants, providing them with his keen ear for production. This week, the producer's collaborative streak continues as he connects with former MMG rapper Stalley for their new collab, "Humble Wins." Laced with soulful production, Stalley drop bars detailing the beauty in the simple things in life, especially after the trials and tribulations he endured to make it to the position he's in today. "I've been talked about, stabbed in the back, snuffed on the chin/ Been knocked down many times but this is how resilience wins," Stalley raps over Brown's smooth production.

The new single from Apollo Brown and Stalley comes off of their forthcoming project, Blacklight due out on November 19, 2021.

Check the single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm on the run, similar to Dame, the way I'm trailblazing

Put BCG all on the map, you know we stay patient

But patience runs thin like the tires on my rims

Never know how far you can fly until they throw you in the wind