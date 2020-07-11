mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Apollo Brown & Che' Noir Release "As God Intended" Ft. Black Thought & More

Aron A.
July 11, 2020 10:45
121 Views
00
0
CoverCover

As God Intended
Apollo Brown & Che' Noir

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Apollo Brown & Che' Noir deliver a reflection of their reality on their new project, "As God Intended."


There was once that time when Shannon Sharpe threw shots at Buffalo's rap scene only to be faced with immediate backlash from the Griselda crew. Not even a year later and it's safe to say that Buffalo is carving their own lane. Buffalo's Che' Noir is one of the newest emcees to emerge from the city. After signing to 38 Spesh last year, her honesty and pen began to shine beyond just her hometown. 

Che' Noir and Apollo Brown have been slowly rolling out the release of their new project As God Intended that arrived this week in its 14-track entirety. With features from Black Thought, Planet Asia, Skyzoo, and more, Apollo Brown provides a perfect canvas with grimy samples for Che' Noir's sharp wordplay and sincere storytelling

Check out As God Intended below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Apollo Brown & Che' Noir Release "As God Intended" Ft. Black Thought & More
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject