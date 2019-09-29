Apex Legends has a massive new update coming for season 3, titled Meltdown, on Tuesday, October 1st. Most noteworthy from the update will be the addition of a brand-new map titled World’s Edge. This will be the first new map added to the game since it’s launch. The trailer released alongside this news gives away quite a lot of gameplay details.

The map seems to be more diverse than the original with lots of lava and ice, as well as a fully operational train. The trailer shows off an awesome action sequence of players battling on the train as it rides across the map.

Meltdown will include more than just a new map as well. A new gun, called the Charge Rifle is described on the game’s website with a caption reading, “Carve your way across the Arena with this obliterating directed-energy weapon.” A new legend named Crypto is advertised as, “Cool, calm, collected Crypto deploys specialized surveillance drones to stay in the fight and out of the spotlight.” Finally, there is also a new battlepass with, “over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, new Battle Pass content making a Season 3 debut, and more!”

Make sure to log onto Apex Legends on October 1st to take advantage of all the new content.