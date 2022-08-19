Apathy, Jadakiss, & Stu Bangas Come Together For Angsty "No Time To Waste" Joint

August has been a huge month for new music, from Megan Thee Stallion and The Game dropping in the same weekend to Nicki Minaj triumphantly breaking records with her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl."

This New Music Friday, we've received projects from names like Tink, Aitch, and Internet Money, as well as countless new singles, including a joint track from Apathy, Jadakiss, and producer Stu Bangas on "No Time to Waste."

The sinister beat pairs perfectly with the angsty, reflective lyrics crafted to layer on top of it.

"Say what you say, but I don't hear it tho / Nicer to n*ggas but I don't wanna kill they spirits tho / Yeah I see you chasin' your dreams, keep pursuin' / Tell a young n*gga he garbage and that'll ruin him."

Stream "No Time to Waste" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know what new arrivals you've been loving so far this weekend down in the comments.

